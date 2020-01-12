15 Smaller Quakes Rattle Puerto Rico In One Day – Here’s How To Help

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Mon. Jan. 13, 2020: The U.S. Caribbean island of Puerto Rico continues to be rattled by several earthquakes, with 15 shaking the country on Sunday alone – on the heels of the magnitude 5.9 quake that shook the island on Saturday.

According to USGS data, the largest quake Sunday measured 4.9 on the Richter scale and registered 1km NE of Guanica, Puerto Rico. This was followed by a 4.5 about 3 hours later also in Guanica. Seven additional quakes ranging from 3.8 to 2.5 also occurred in Guanica.

No injuries or deaths were reported from any of the new quakes, officials said.

Saturday’s quake and the latest on Sunday, occurred days after a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday Jan. 7th, in the same area and amid a spate of more than 1,200 mostly small quakes over the past 15 days, all at shallow depths.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted an appeal Sunday for people to support Puerto Rico’s recovery even as World Central Kitchen said hot meals were being served in Guanica and Yauco for hundreds of families displaced by the earthquakes.

The quakes have led to a state of emergency, various power outages and millions of dollars of damage.

HERE ARE 5 WAYS YOU CAN HELP:

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN: Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen prepares meals for people affected by disasters. World Central Kitchen has served nearly 10 million meals on the front lines of emergencies since the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and is on the ground in Puerto Rico serving hot meals to families displaces by the earthquake. To donate to World Central Kitchen click here.

HISPANIC FEDERATION: The nonprofit organization launched the UNIDOS initiative for disaster relief in Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria. Hispanic Federation said that through contributions to UNIDOS thousands of solar lamps are being made available for distribution, as well as emergency funds for local health and human service providers working in communities affected by the earthquake. Hispanic Federation has also partnered with the University of Puerto Rico to provide mental health services across the island focused on trauma therapy after natural disasters. To donate to UNIDOS click here.

AMERICAN RED CROSS: The American Red Cross is on the ground in Puerto Rico, working with local and federal workers at government shelters to provide emotional support and distribute emergency supplies to those impacted by the earthquakes. To donate to the Red Cross click here or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

DIRECT RELIEF: The organization offers support to healthcare providers across the island, in coordination with the Puerto Rican Department of Health, the Puerto Rican Hospital Association, the Puerto Rican Medical Reserve Corps, and the Puerto Rican Primary Care Association. Direct Relief will be organizing teams of doctors, nurses, and mental health counselors to offer medical and mental health services to residents and those staying in shelters. To donate to Direct Relief click here.

ALL HANDS AND HEARTS: is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that works to address the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the world. All Hands and hearts has been on the ground in Puerto Rico since September 2017, helping remove debris, repair roofs, and rebuild infrastructures damaged by Hurricane Maria. To donate to the All Hands and Hearts click here. For more information on how to volunteer click here.

