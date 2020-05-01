Bob Marley Is Still Number 1

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 1, 2020: Jamaican reggae great, Robert Nesta Marley has been dead since 1981, but amid the coronavirus, the legend is still reigning at number one.

Marley this week retained the number one on the Billboard Reggae Chart for the 16th straight week with ‘Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers,’ by Bob Marley And The Wailers.

The album was first released in May 1984 by Island Records. It is a greatest hits collection of singles in its original vinyl format and is the best-selling reggae album of all-time, with over 15 million copies sold in the United States and an estimated 28 million copies sold globally. In 2003, the album was ranked number 46 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, maintaining the rating in a 2012 revised list.

The album contains all ten of Bob Marley’s Top 40 hit singles in the UK up to the time, plus three songs from the original Wailers with Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston in “Stir It Up,”

“I Shot the Sheriff,”

and “Get Up, Stand Up,”

along with the closing song from the album Uprising, “Redemption Song.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md8EesTaIsA

