Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Fri. Mar. 20, 2020: With the COVID-19 pandemic globally, there is no better time than to focus on immune boosting foods, with an added collagen benefit. This week we spotlight on the yummy traditional Caribbean beef soup. Here’s how you can make it at home this weekend according to this Grace Foods recipe.

INGREDIENTS

24 cup water

1-pound soup bone/meat

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1/2-pound carrot, cubed

1/4-pound turnip, cubed

1-pound pumpkin, cubed

1/2-pound chocho, peeled and cubed

1-pound yellow yam, peeled and cubed

FOR DUMPLING MIXTURE:

1-pound flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup(s) water

SEASONING FOR SOUP:

1 packet Grace Cock Soup Mix

1 stalk scallion

1 sprig thyme

1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning

1 whole scotch bonnet pepper

1 teaspoon salt

5 whole pimento berries

METHOD

In a large pot bring water to a boil.

Clean and chop soup bone/meat and add to the pot along with crushed garlic.

Add carrot, turnip, pumpkin, chocho and cook until the meat is tender.

Peel and add yellow yam.

For Dumpling Mixture:

Combine flour with 1/8 tsp salt and 1/2 cup water and knead to form a smooth dough.

Cover and allow to relax for ten minutes.

Cut dough in about 12 pieces and shape into dumplings and add to the soup.

Seasoning for Soup:

Stir in Grace Cock Soup Mix, beaten scallion, thyme, all-purpose seasoning, scotch bonnet pepper, salt and pimento berries.

Allow to simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Serves: 5

Bon Appetite

NewsAmericasNow.com