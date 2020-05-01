Caribbean Recipes – Buss Up Shut

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 1, 2020: This week we feature a dish that is a favorite in Trinidad and Tobago and among many Caribbean nationals and lovers of Caribbean food. It’s Buss up Shut and here’s how to make it according to Foodie Nation TT.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups + all-purpose flour (sifted)

1/4 tsp salt

4 tsp Baking Powder

2 cups Water

1 cup Ghee (melted)

1/2 cup Ghee (melted for tawa)

METHOD

In a bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder.

Make a well and add water.

Knead into a soft dough. If dough is sticking to your hand and the bowl, simply dust with 1 tbsp of flour at a time. Knead for about 5 minutes.

Using your hands, coat the dough in ghee, cover with a damp cloth and let rest for 30 minutes.

Remove cloth and divide dough into 4 balls.

Rub each ball with ghee, cover and let rest for 5 minutes.

Place one ball on a floured surface, sprinkle top with flour and roll into a 10-inch-wide disc using a rolling pin.

Rub ghee onto the dough, ensuring to completely cover the top with ghee.

Lightly sprinkle flour over the ghee.

Take a knife and cut the dough from the center to the end.

Roll clockwise into a cone. Tuck the end into the bottom of the cone. Place it on the counter and using one of your fingers, push the middle of the ball all the way down to the bottom of the cone. Do this with the other balls.

Coat balls with ghee, cover with a damp cloth and let rest for 45 minutes.

Place one ball onto a floured surface. Sprinkle top with flour and press into a small flat disc.

Roll out into a 10-inch-wide disc.

Heat griddle or tawa over low to medium heat.

Once heated, brush with ghee. Place dough onto the hot griddle tawa.

Brush ghee all over the dough, ensuring to brush the edges to prevent it from drying out.

Using a spatula, immediately flip and brush ghee onto any dry spots the other side may have.

Allow to cook for 1 minute before flipping again. Using your spatula, begin to spin the roti and gently beat it (or buss up).

Flip roti one last time.

Continue to spin and gently beat for 30 seconds.

Once cooked, remove and immediately place in a sealed, insulated container lined with cloth (this will prevent it from sweating).

Allow roti to rest for 15 minutes. Roti is now ready to easily be split into 2-3 pieces and served warm with curries, stews or even butter or nutbutter.

Bon Appetite

