Cheapest Caribbean Islands You Need to Travel If You are a Student

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. March 25, 2020: Students undergo various challenges in school and trying to balance academics and personal life can be a nightmare. A university vacation may give you a chance to recharge your batteries after exams and have a break from frantic student life. The Caribbean islands present brilliant places where you can always go for your holidays away from school – post Coronavirus.

Cozumel, Mexico

Cozumel is an island and municipality in the Caribbean Sea off the shores of the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. The island is known for its beautiful white-sand beaches and spectacular landscapes. It has various forms of ecotourism activities like surfing, swimming with dolphins, kitesurfing, fishing, canoes, etc. Cozumel can be accessed through a flight from various airports, and by ferry from nearby islands.

Negril, Jamaica

Negril is a perfect place for relaxing on the gorgeous sunsets, and a 7-mile stretch of white sandy beach. The landscapes of this place combine beautiful cliffs and waterfalls overlooking the emerald green sea. All sorts of accommodation are available and affordable; most of the resorts and hotels line the shores, providing a greater view from your room. There are several things to do in Negril; frolicking at Mayfield falls, diving to explore the underwater life, or relax under a palm tree with fun cocktails and music.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Playa Blanca, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Caribbean Sea.

It’s one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean and the cheapest with affordable hotels and resorts offering all-inclusive packages. It is featured with beautiful blue water and swaying palm trees. There are several engaging activities such as snorkeling, zip-lining, hiking and diving in the underwater ecological park and reserve. On this island, you’re bound to have a wonderful time with the unlimited activities available.

Varadero, Cuba

Varadero Beach in Cuba

This is a resort town located in Matanzas province, Cuba. The 20-kilometer white sand beach of Varadero is rated as one of the world’s best beaches. It is one of the cheapest Caribbean islands one can travel to exclusive of accommodation costs; Accommodation in this island is limited but you can get from nearby towns. The activities which you can engage in include diving with dolphins, hiking, snorkeling, kayaks, kitesurfing, etc. The island holds various annual activities and festivals which attracts more tourists.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

It is denoted as the “birthplace” of tourism in the Dominican Republic. The spectacular landscape of this island includes sea, mountains, rivers, lush valleys, and several beaches. The interesting things include visiting the waterfall, climbing Mt. Isabel de Torres using the cable car, and sun-bathing on sandy beaches. Hotels and resorts offer the cheapest accommodation and meals to visitors. Puerto Plata is one of the best places to visit in the Caribbean for students on vacation.

St. Lucia

It is a sovereign island located south of Martinique, north-west of Barbados in West Indies in the eastern Caribbean Sea. St. Lucia, with its magnificent warm white sandy beaches, captivates anyone who visits its coastline. The Pitons, twin volcanic peaks, and Mt Gimie provide a greater landscape for the island. The beauty of this place is also enhanced by the dense rainforest around its mountains. The island can be accessed by flight to its major international airport or through cruise ships from nearby places.

Aruba

Tourists swimming in a protected pool. The pool is a natural phenomenon whereby rock formations provide an area for swimming, sheltered from the rough North coast of Aruba.

The island is considered one of the cleanest, and most beautiful in the Caribbean region. The warm Eagle and Palm beaches set the standards with sugar-white sand and aligned palm trees. Some interesting activities for you include surfing, excellent diving, golfing, beach tennis, cycling, and mountain biking tour. The inland scenery is different from the beaches, Aruba has a dry climate, dusty roads and rough terrain to offer you cheap tropical vacations. It has an airport, and accommodation is quite cheap in the hotels and resorts bordering the beaches.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

This place offers a tropical adventure of your dream. It has beautiful white sand beaches with clear blue skies above. The city is characterized by different diverse cultures from locals and visitors. In Montego Bay, you can engage in golfing, adventures on rivers and caves, Montpelier waterfall, zipline over the jungle, etc. The island is served with the Sangster International Airport and cruise ships from near places. It provides cheap all-inclusive packages on accommodation in hotels and resorts.

Barbados

This is a coral island that boasts beautiful beaches with a fine white sand stretch along a blue-green sea. Underwater biodiversity, coral reefs provide an alluring experience in snorkeling and scuba diving. Strong and constant winds and waves along the shores offer excellent surfing environment. You can take an adventure on in the caves, ridges, and underground lakes which offers greater distribution of flora and fauna. It’s mainly accessed by cruise ships.

Curaçao

Photo taken in Willemstad, Curacao

This island located in Southern Caribbean is an epitome of hidden beauty. This place is known for its beautiful sand beaches e.g. Klein Knip beach with pristine sand and spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea. It offers scuba diving, surfing, adventure to its desert inland, and has diverse flora and fauna. It has an airport, accommodation, and life in Curacao is cheaper.

Every student dream of the most thrilling vacation after hectic school life. The Caribbean has a multitude of islands that offers excellent vacation services and adventure on their ecosystems. Students should feel free to choose destinations of their choice depending on their budget and what they want for their holiday.

