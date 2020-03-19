MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – March 20, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Mar. 20, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for March 20, 2020:

COVID-19 may be bad for most businesses, but marijuana business is booming. Industry professionals globally are enjoying the spike in sales after a downturn in weed stocks recently. Many stores are now moving to pre-order and pickup only.

And International medical marijuana supply chains appear stable for the time being despite the coronavirus pandemic, with shipments to Europe’s largest market, Germany, remaining uninterrupted.

Members of an American Indian tribe in South Dakota voted to legalize medical and recreational marijuana on their reservation, according to preliminary results from the Oglala Sioux’s election commission.

The Netherlands has shut down all cannabis “coffee shops” as well in the Red Light Direct to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The influential Bahamas Christian Council has thrown its weight behind efforts to legalize cannabis for medical purposes.

Malawi, an African country of about 19 million people, will now allow cannabis to be used in medicine and in the creation of hemp fibers. It’s another significant step forward for Africa, where Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and South Africa have all loosened their laws relating to cannabis.

Cookies, the ever-growing West Coast cannabis empire founded by the extremely influential cultivator, cannabis mogul, and hip-hop artist Berner, had finally made it to the East Coast, through a partnership with the Baltimore dispensary and grower Culta.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: MariMed (OTC: MRMD), AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) and Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF).

