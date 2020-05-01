MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – May 1, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. May 1, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for May 1, 2020:

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested this week in South Carolina on five charges including possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash. Bashaud blames two men for throwing the weed into his car right as police pulled up. He now faces a NFL suspension.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the globe, the U.S Virgin Islands, Democratic Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., says he is hoping to send a revised cannabis legalization bill to the legislature in hopes of generating much-needed tax revenue during the pandemic.

Medical Marijuana, Inc, the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, which also has operations in Latin America, said its net revenue surpassed $75 Million for the first quarter of 2020 and year ending Dec. 31, 2019, increasing 26% year-over-year.

US Farmers and hemp businesses Can Now apply for loans with the second round of federal funding aimed at keeping small businesses afloat through the coronavirus disruption.

Brazil’s health authorities have authorized the first medical cannabis product registered under rules created in December 2019. The THC-free CBD product is registered to Brazilian pharmaceutical giant Prati-Donaduzzi.

Saskatchewan’s Liquor and Gaming Authority is accepting cannabis retail store permit applications for communities with fewer than 2,500 people.

After championing its use in the pages of its magazine for nearly half a century, the owner of High Times is going to start selling marijuana. Hightimes Holding Corp. said Tuesday is acquiring 13 dispensaries from Harvest Health and Recreation.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF), Trulieve (TCNNF) and Curaleaf (CURLF).

