News Americas, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Fri. Jan. 31, 2020: It’s been 10 years since the devastating earthquake of 2010 in Haiti and the struggle and poverty for some continues amid squalid conditions. Here’s a first hand look at life in one part of Port-Au-Prince as it is today.

A woman walks on a puddle of dirty water at a local market in Port-au-Prince, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

People set up makeshift shop on a roadside platform in Port-au-Prince, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A girl falls as she drags a wheel barrow at a local market in Port-au-Prince, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A man sets up his music instrument makeshift shop on a roadside platform in Port-au-Prince, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

An auto parts mechanic talks to a woman at a local market in Port-au-Prince, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman sells vegetables at a local market in Port-au-Prince, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The post Port-Au-Prince, Haiti 2020 In Pictures appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.