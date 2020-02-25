Rapper Nicki Minaj Plays Mas At Trinidad Carnival

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 26, 2020: Trinidad-born, American rapper Nicki Minaj, stunned in a skimpy but sexy turquoise colored carnival costume complete with purple feathers from Tribe.

The costume seemed like an adaptation of the ‘Ming’ collection from Tribe, created by Richard & Anthony Design Concepts.

Minaj posted the costume on her Instagram account along with a photo of her and soca sensation Machel Montano.

“QUEEN OF CARNIVAL,” singer Meghan Trainor responded on Minaj’s post which got over 2 million views.

“Trini to di [bone],” Minaj wrote.

Montano also posted a photo of him with Kes and Minaj on his Instagram page.

Minaj was later seen riding atop a float, dancing and waving to fans during the parade, which brought a conclusion to the annual carnival festivities.

Minaj was in Trinidad for carnival in 2012 and filmed a music video there for “Pound the Alarm.”

Rapper Ludacris was also in Trinidad for Carnival along with Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

