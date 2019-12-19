Santa Comes To The Guatemala Zoo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 20, 2019: Christmas arrived at the La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala yesterday.

Santa Claus arrived at the Zoo to give gifts to tenants who behaved well during the year including the lions, giraffes and other animals.

A lion named “Guapo” looks at gifts brought by visitors as part of a Christmas tradition at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City on December 19, 2019. (Photo by ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP via Getty Images)

The families of chimpanzees, giraffes and lions, were some of the first to receive the visit of Santa Claus.

“Max” the chimpanzee opens a gift brought by a visitor as part of a Christmas tradition at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City on December 19, 2019.(Photo by ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP via Getty Images)

The gifts consisted of special food for each of their diets, prepared by their caregivers. Staffers also made a Christmas tree of hay, carrots and alfalfa.

The post Santa Comes To The Guatemala Zoo appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.