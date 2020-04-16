Some Movies For That Warm Vacation Feeling In The COVID-19 Era

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEWS YORK, NY, Thurs. April 16, 2020: Being stuck in the house in this current pandemic and not being able to go out will help you appreciate the sun and the environment more.

Under The Tuscan Sun

Italy has been known to be a sunny escape for those Europeans who are at the coldest parts of the continent. Under the Tuscany sun was filmed in Europe. Meaning, it will definitely help you get warm feeling you are desperately looking for.

A writer gets to find herself and fall in love after impulsively relocating. The best part is that you will get to view some of the best Italian landscapes captured in this movie.

Just Go With It

This movie will definitely warm you up with its humor before anything else. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are definitely some of the best combinations Hollywood has seen.

Adam Sandler creates a fake family to impress a woman. This lands them at a vacation on some of the most exotic islands in the world, Hawaii.

The best part is that the movie tries by all means to capture everything from the perfect landscapes, to the Hawaii culture as well.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

This movie definitely has some of the most seasoned black American actors in the movie, from Angela Basset, Whoopi Goldberg and Taye Diggs.

The movie takes us to the Jamaican islands. Get to watch a woman (Angela Basset) fall for a man who is half her age. Aside from that, you will get to experience the exotic Jamaican culture as well.

