The Caribbean Now Has Over 4,700 Cases Of Coronavirus

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to climb across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night at over 4,700.
A News Americas analysis shows the number at 4,710 as of press time as the number of deaths across the region reached 238.
The Dominican Republic continues to be the epicenter of the virus for the Caribbean, with its confirmed cases jumping to 2,349 as 238 new cases were reported yesterday alone. The death toll in the island also jumped to 118.
Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:
Cuba – 515 cases plus 15 deaths.
Martinique – 154 cases and 6 deaths
Guadeloupe – 143 cases and 8 deaths
Puerto Rico – 683 plus 40 deaths
Trinidad and Tobago – 109 plus 8 deaths
French Guiana – 83
Aruba – 82
Barbados – 66 plus 3 deaths
Jamaica – 63 and plus 4 deaths.
Bermuda – 48 plus 4 deaths
US Virgin Islands – 45 plus 1 death
Cayman Islands – 45 plus one death
Sint Maarten – 43 Plus 6 deaths
Bahamas – 41 plus 8 deaths
Guyana – 37 plus 6 deaths
St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths
Haiti – 30 plus 2 deaths
Antigua & Barbuda – 19 plus 2 deaths
Dominica – 16
St. Lucia – 14
Curacao – 13 plus one death
Grenada – 12
St. Kitts & Nevis – 11
Suriname – 10 plus one death
Montserrat – 9
Belize – 9 plus 1 death
Turks & Caicos – 8 plus 1 death
St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 8
St. Barth – 6
British Virgin Islands – 3
Anguilla – 3
Sint Eustatius – 2
