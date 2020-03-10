The Caribbean’s Coronavirus Total Continues Uptick As First English Speaking Country Reports Case

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. March 11, 2020: The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Caribbean region continues to uptick Tuesday with the English-speaking nation of Jamaica reporting its first case.

The confirmation of the case of a Jamaican female who had travelled from the United Kingdom to Jamaica by the country’s Health minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, pushed the number of confirmed cases in the region to 17 as of last night.

French Guiana and the Dominican Republic both now have 5 confirmed cases, respectively.

Martinique reported a new case yesterday, increasing its confirmed total to 3. There are still two cases reported in Saint Martin and one in St. Barts.

Globally, there are now 119,176 confirmed cases of the virus while the number of deaths has reached a whopping 4,295 worldwide.

PROTECTING YOURSELF

Here are a few common sense tips to help protect yourself

Maintain a distance of about 6 feet from persons who are coughing or sneezing.

Avoid shaking hands.

Avoid travelling especially on buses, subways, planes or cruise ships.

Avoid large gatherings.

Use your elbow or shoulder to open doors.

Frequently perform hand hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer if hands are not visibly soiled.

In the gym, clean machines before and after; wear a glove and wash hands before leaving the gym.

Keep surfaces disinfected at home.

Avoid sharing personal items.

Cover your mouths and noses with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it or cough into your sleeve.

And resist the habit to touch your face, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

SYMPTOMS TO NOTE

Stay home and speak to your healthcare provider if you develop fever, cough, or shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. In adults, emergency warning signs include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Please consult your medical provider for any other symptom that is severe or concerning.

NewsAmericasNow.com