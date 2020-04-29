This Caribbean Country Announces A Local Reopening Today

News Americas, The Valley, Anguilla, Weds. April 29, 2020: At least one Caribbean country is taking steps to return to some level of normalcy, allowing several local businesses to reopen today, April 29, 2020.

The government in the British dependent territory of Anguilla has have announced the removal of all regulations restricting movement and gatherings, effective today.

This means that churches, places of worship, all retail stores, hair salons and barber shops, accommodation suppliers, gyms and spas, recreational facilities, official lotteries, restaurants and bars can re-open from today.

The move comes after testing showed that there are no more active or suspected cases of Covid-19 in Anguilla.

Environmental health officials in Anguilla will be visiting all commercial premises in the coming weeks to check compliance with established environmental health regulations, bearing in mind the importance of good basic hygiene in preventing the spread of all infectious diseases.

Anguilla’s ports will, however, remain closed for passenger movements until the situation outside of the country allows for the safe reopening to external traffic. No definitive date has yet been set, but it is unlikely to be before the end of May.

However, a limited number of repatriation flights for foreign nationals will take place this week under the same controlled arrangements as those previously implemented. All aircraft will arrive empty, with the aircrew remaining on board so avoiding any contact with ground staff.

Coordinated land, sea and air patrols remain in place, and anyone attempting or assisting an illegal crossing will be arrested.

Premier Victor Banks also said the government is working to help Anguillians overseas who wish to return home be able to do so and details will be announced in the coming days.

You May Also Like: NYC Map Shows Caribbean American Zip Codes Among Hardest Hit By Coronavirus