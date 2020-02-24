Will Prince Andrew Really Be Questioned By This Caribbean Attorney General?

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. FEB. 25, 2020: An attorney general in one Caribbean island is looking to question Prince Andrew, a British newspaper is reporting.

Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Denise George, who is investigating Epstein’s child sex trafficking to Little Saint James, has not ruled out speaking to the Duke of York, according to the Sun.

“We target evidence, the evidence may take us to people. But we target the evidence. We see where the evidence leads us,” she was quoted as saying.

The comment comes on the heels of claims by a member of Jeffrey Epstein’s staff claimed that he saw Prince Andrew groping Epstein’s alleged sex slave, 17-year-old Virginia Roberts, at the pedophile’s Caribbean island home on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

And as a retired royalty protection officer who said he saw the Duke of York return to Buckingham Palace in the early hours after he is alleged to have been with Roberts.

He said the prince hurled abuse at palace guards, shouting: “Open these bloody gates, you buffoons,” when he found them shut in the middle of the night.

The officer claims it could be March 11, 2001, when Roberts says she slept with Andrew – an allegation he denies. The prince says he was at home after taking daughter Beatrice to Pizza Express.

Roberts alleges she was ordered by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke after dancing with him at London nightclub Tramp.

So far, a spokesman for the Prince has declined to comment.

